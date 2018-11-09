Lauder 20-year-old fined £400 for careless driving after taking drugs

A 20-year-old factory worker has been banned from the road for 12 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court after admitting careless driving while under the influence of cannabis.

William Craig, of Maitland Road, Lauder, pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drugs on the A68 between St Boswells and Newtown on November 15 last year.

The court heard that the manner of Craig’s driving was causing concern as his car was weaving across the road and braking sharply when there was no need to do so.

After stopping the vehicle, carrying three male passengers, police officers detected a strong smell of cannabis inside.

A breath test for alcohol proved negative, but a blood sample tested positive for cannabis.

In addition to a year-long disqualification, Craig was fined £200 for driving while unfit through drugs and £200 for careless driving.