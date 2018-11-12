Langlee pupils cash in

Langlee primary school’s parent council has been awarded £500 by Persimmon Homes East Scotland as part of the builder’s ‘Community Champions’ scheme.

Sharon Brown, parent and member of the parent council, said: “Both the parent council and the pupils were delighted to be named ‘Community Champions’ by Persimmon.

“Many of the pupils live at the Persimmon Melrose Gait development in Galashiels, so it made sense to apply for funding. The money will be put to good use funding swimming lessons and our P7 leavers’ jumpers.”

The parent council has worked hard to raise funds for the school through a series of events, from bake sales to talent contests.

z The picture shows pupils with the £500 cheque.