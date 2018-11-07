Langlee Primary School hut damaged after vandals set fire to fence posts

A woodland area in the grounds of Langlee Primary School has been left damaged after vandals lit a fire in the children’s hut there.

Posts were torn from the fence and set alight on the hut’s floor overnight last Wednesday, October 31.

Vandals tore down fence posts and made a fire in the hut.

A statement released by the school on Thursday said the fire was still smouldering the next morning.

“We were devastated to discover that the fence had been broken and used to make a fire on the floor of the hut the previous night,” it said.

“This was still smouldering this morning and we are grateful to the pupils who helped ensure the safety of others by reporting this.

“This act of vandalism has meant our pupils are not able to access a very popular area of our school grounds. It will take time and money to fix, if indeed it can be fixed.”

Much of the hut's floor was destroyed.

Police Scotland is urging anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 0770 of November 1.