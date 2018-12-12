Lamont unable to comment on Tory leadership battle

While Prime Minister Theresa May faces a battle to stay in power this evening, Borders MP John Lamont is remaining tight-lipped over what way he will vote.

Mr Lamont is a member of the executive of the 1922 Committee and is therefore involved in organising the ballot – which takes place between 6-8pm tonight – so although he has a vote, he has to stay outwardly impartial.

However, even though he said he would not be able to support Mrs May’s Brexit withdrawal movement earlier this week, his admiration for his boss still shone through, so it is widely believed he will stand by Mrs May.

Speaking earlier this week, he said: “I have never doubted the Prime Minister’s commitment to deliver the best for this country.

“Even amongst those who do not support this deal, the vast majority of people recognise she has put her heart and soul into public service over the past few years.

“And she has had an almost impossible job to do.”