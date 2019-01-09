Knowesouth Care Home ordered to buck up its act

Staff at a Jedburgh care home have been ordered to improve its cleanliness and their record-keeping and programme of events, after failing to fully take on board feedback from a previous inspection.

Following a surprise visit by the Care Inspectorate in November, it gave Knowesouth Care Centre three scores of adequate but said it needs to improve its visual appearance and enhance the programme of activities on offer to residents.

Knowesouth, owned and managed by Wolverhampton-based St Philips Care, had 43 residents all over the age of 65 at the time of the inspection.

The home scored adequate for quality of supporting people’s wellbeing, quality of setting and how well care and support are planned.

The inspectorate’s report, published last week, states: “Although we saw some very positive interactions, which demonstrated that residents were offered comfort and treated with respect, other interactions were task-orientated.

“This meant that there were missed opportunities for residents to engage with staff.”

However, it did praise the continuity of staff, adding: “Many of the staff had worked at the home for a number of years. This, and access to care records, contributed to staff being aware of residents’ care and support needs.”

Parts of the home’s appearance came in for criticism.

“There remained areas of the home that needed additional cleaning,” inspectors found. “Worn carpets and flooring in places also had a negative impact on the visual appearance of some of the communal areas.”

Eight requirements imposed by the inspectorate at the last inspection in December 2017 were carried forward, having not been fully met.

These included improved record-keeping, better day-to-day cleaning and updating of care plans.

In October 2013, the home was temporarily closed to admissions after a damning report by the inspectorate, and a care management consultant was brought in to temporarily oversee its daily running.