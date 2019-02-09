Knowepark goes to top of the class after improving

Knowepark Primary School headteacher Lynn Hodgins says she is delighted after inspectors praised significant improvements at the school.

An inspection in January 2017 found the Curror Street school to be weak for wellbeing, equality and inclusion, and just satisfactory for leadership, learning and attainment.

Learning, teaching and assessment in the nursery class was also branded weak.

However, a recent follow-up inspection by Education Scotland found a consistently high quality of learning and teaching across the school and its nursery, with children making good progress in numeracy, maths, English and literacy.

The new report, published on Tuesday, said that wellbeing was a strong feature of the school, and praised partnership working.

It also said the children were respectful, listened attentively and responded confidently

Inspector Susan Gow said: “The headteacher and staff have worked tirelessly to develop consistency in high quality learning and teaching across the school and nursery class.

“The school has made good progress since the original inspection and we are confident that it has the capacity to continue to improve.”

Miss Hodgins said: “I am delighted with this report and that the hard work and effort of our whole school community over the last two years has been recognised.

“We have worked together to ensure that significant improvements have been made and the wonderful children in our school are testament to this.

“In particular, I am delighted that Education Scotland recognises that these improvements are leading to improved levels of attainment, achievement and wellbeing for our children.

“I am also grateful for the support and trust of our parents and carers over the last two years.”

Knowepark parent partnership chair Jenni Borthwick added: “The parent partnership is very pleased with the progress being made in school and would like to thank all staff for their continued hard work and dedication.

“A focus on wellbeing has been central to the school’s development and the children have a strong sense of community, respect and responsibility.

“Pupils are achieving high standards across the curriculum and staff are committed to providing the best possible opportunities for our young people.”