A 28-year-old has been ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after she admitted attacking another woman with a sock containing two golf balls.

Amy Wilson, of Kirk Yetholm, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault and possession of an offensive weapon in Glebe Park, Gordon, on May 27.

She was also fined £150 for being in possession of heroin at a house in Bemersyde Crescent in Selkirk on November 5.