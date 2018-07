A 27-year-old has been accused of attacking another woman with a sock containing two golf balls.

Amy Wilson, of Inchmyre in Kelso, denies assaulting her alleged victim with an offensive weapon.

She also denies kicking her to the body to her injury at Glebe Park in Gordon on May 27.

A trial date has been set for October 2 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on September 3.