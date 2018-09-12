Kelso window sees the light of day again with new home

A piece of “Kelso heritage” is now back on display, after almost 20 years in storage.

A stained-glass window, originally from the town’s maternity unit, has been rehomed into Kelso Medical Centre.

“It’s a piece of Kelso heritage,” community councillor Colin McGrath said. “A lot of people will remember it when they see it.”

The maternity unit was demolished and turned into flats after the opening of the Borders General Hospital in 1988, and the window has been passed around ever since, never quite finding a home.

“When community councillor Harry Tomczyk took possession of it he brought it to one of our meetings and I suggested that Kelso Churches Together should have it,” Colin added. “They then decided to gift it to the medical centre.”

The window has been fitted into a wooden frame, with a small plaque beneath, near the reception area, where it can be appreciated from both inside and out.

Chairwoman of Kelso Churches Together, Reverend Anna Rodwell from Kelso North Parish Church, led a short service and dedication, as the window was put in place earlier this month.

She was joined by representatives from Kelso Churches Together, which funded a small plaque for beneath the window, and staff from the medical centre, which paid for the window’s instalment.