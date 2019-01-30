Kelso venue sets scene for top Scottish P2P season

Morpeth jockey, Amie Waugh, extended her lead in the youngsRPS Northern Area Ladies Championship when partnering her father, Simon’s 11-year-old mare, Nicki’s Nipper to victory in the Musselburgh Racecourse & Royal Dick Vet Ladies Open Race at Sunday’s Jedforest fixture at Friars Haugh, Kelso.

Always in the leading trio, Amie’s mount was sent on four out and stayed on strongly in the closing stages to beat Rossini’s Dancer by four lengths in the best time of the day. This took her career tally to 50, comprising 32 between the flags and 18 under Rules.

Amie said of the winner: ‘’I didn’t know if she would act on this undulating track but she coped well and found plenty when asked to quicken between the last two fences. She likes decent ground and will mix Pointing with hunters’ chases this season.’’

Eco Warrior was not extended to keep Wayupinthesky at bay from three out in the Jedforest Storage Express & Border Berries Conditions Race and a more fluent jump at the last sealed a two lengths success in the hands of his trainer, Nick Orpwood, who said: ‘’He always seems to run well fresh and this was a third course win. He’ll now have a short break before returning here for the Duke of Buccleuch’s meeting on March 17.’’

After unseating on both starts earlier this season, Shropshire raider, Beggars Bush re-discovered the winning habit in the James Swinton & Co and A.S.Crawford Groundworks Restricted Race. Given a positive ride by Immy Robinson, the eight-year-old forged eight lengths clear of Templepoint two out but almost stopped to a walk on the long run to the last before being stoked up again and still had four lengths in hand at the finish.

Immy, who works for an Innovation Charity in London, said: ‘’It took five and a half hours to get here from my mother, Caroline’s Shifnal yard but the return journey will seem a lot shorter. I always knew he had ability and a first-time hood has helped him settle much better. He enjoyed dictating the pace in a small field which he wouldn’t have had if we’d stayed nearer home at Thorpe Lodge.’’

Costly Dream got off the mark in the Billy Stenhouse Memorial & Toffs On Tour Open Maiden Race, providing Sanquhar-based owner/trainer, John Marshall with a first winner. After a couple of slow jumps at the start, the seven-year-old didn’t make another mistake as he maintained a strong gallop under Ross Wilson to beat debutant, Just Don’t Know by two lengths.

Marshall said: ‘’I took a chance when buying him for only £1500 at Doncaster Sales last May but he’s improved on all three runs for me and his main aim this season is the valuable Buccleuch Cup Maiden Hunters’ Chase at Kelso on April 8.’’

The latter contest is also the target for Hardrock Davis, who had plenty in hand when taking the two and a half mile Bisset’s Baguettes & Charlotte Agnew Eventing Open Maiden Race under John Dawson by four lengths from Denbigh raider, African Belle. He will be even better over a longer trip according to Jedburgh owner, Kenny Lynn, who enjoyed plenty of success between the flags with Pas De Baratin and Viacometti, also bought out of Tom George’s yard. Bill Shanahan ( 28), who had ridden winners in Ireland and Italy in the past, made his first point-to-point ride in Scotland one to remember by landing the Harbro Country Store Men’s Open Race on ex-chaser, Purcell’s Bridge, owned and trained by his boss, Rose Dobbin.

There was a popular local success for Bonchester Bridge-based owner-trainer-rider, Lucy Brown, on her evergreen 13-year old gelding, Sorcier, in the Adam Purves Mitsubishi and Brown & Turner Intermediate Race. Her mount led throughout the final mile and extended his advantage from two out to beat Myoldman by three lengths. Results:

12.30pm, Conditions Race: 1 Eco Warrior (N. Orpwood) Evens fav, 2 Wayupinthesky (J. Wright) 4/1, 3, Pyjama Game (Miss L. Brown), 9 ran, 2,0.5.

1pm, Intermediate Race: 1 Sorcier (Miss L. Brown) 6/1, 2 Myoldman (Miss I. Robinson) 2/1, 3 Worcester Pearmain (N. Orpwood) 4/5 fav, 6 ran, 3,Hd.

1.30pm, Ladies Open Race: 1 Nicki’s Nipper (Miss A. Waugh) 5/2, 2 Rossini’s Dancer (Miss M. Ogilvie) 5/1, 3 Abbeyview (Miss L. Fenwick) 5/2, 7 ran, 4,1.

2pm, Men’s Open Race: 1 Purcell’s Bridge (W. Shanahan) 5/1, 2 Killer Crow (C. Alexander) 4/1, 3 Boa Island (T. Greenwood), 13 ran, 1,1.

2.30pm, Restricted Race: 1 Beggars Bush (Miss I. Robinson) 5/1, 2 Templepoint (R. Bevin) 6/4, 3 Great Anticipation (G. Beaumont) 4/1, 6 ran, 4,Dist.

3pm, 2m4f Open Maiden Race: 1 Hardrock Davis (J. Dawson) Evens fav, 2 African Belle (F. Timmis) 8/1, 3 Raleagh Mountain (R. Bevin) 5/1, 10 ran, 4,10.

3.30pm, Open Maiden Race: 1 Costly Dream (R. Wilson) 2/1, 2 Just Don’t Know (R. Bevin) 7/4 fav, 3 Steel’s Cotton (Miss E. Todd) 4/1, 8 ran, 2,3.