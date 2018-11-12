Kelso trophy time as growing efforts pay off for exhibitors

Some of the winners from last Saturday’s Kelso Horticultural Society autumn show display the silverware their efforts earned them.

Trophy winners – three vases of chrysanthemums, William Bowie; most outstanding exhibit in classes 2-15, William Bowie; most points in the floral art section, Sarah Purves; most outstanding exhibit in the floral art section, Sarah Purves; most points in the pot plants section, Andrew Banks; collection of vegetables, Eric Craik; three pot leeks, George Scott; three blanched leeks, Alan Manning; Border onion championship, six onions, The Kelsae, Tony Cuthbert; best exhibit in the vegetable section (excluding collections of vegetables, and leek and onion classes), Ian Simpson.

Mincemeat loaf cake, Joan Duncan; best exhibit in the baking section, Rose Cameron; most points in the baking section, Joan Duncan; most points in the industrial section, Joan Duncan; most points in the photography section, Gwen Knox; best exhibit in the junior section (under 5 years), Michael Douglas; best exhibit in the junior section (5-10 years), Harry Fleming; best exhibit in the junior section (11-16 years), Tegan Wilson.

Cash prize winners – chrysanthemum section, William Bowie; floral art section, Sarah Purves; pot plants section, Andrew Banks; vegetable section (excluding class 65), Douglas Oliver; preserves and other produce section, Matthew Fleming; baking section, Rose Cameron; handicrafts section, Rhona Hastie.