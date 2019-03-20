Kelso toilet blocks hit by vandals

Police are appealing for witnesses after vandals targeted public toilet blocks in Kelso.

On Monday, March 4 and on Sunday, March 17, the block in Woodmarket was entered. On both occasions damage was done within the block, including to door locks.

During the evening of March 16 the public toilets at Shedden Park were also entered, with a large amount of damage caused, including four broken windows.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you have any information that can assist with our enquiries please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 1436 of March 18 for the Woodmarket incident, or 1465 of March 18 for Shedden Park.”

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.