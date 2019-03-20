Kelso toilet block hit by vandals

Police are appealing for witnesses after vandals twice targeted a public toilet block in Kelso.

The incidents happened on Monday, March 4 and on Sunday, March 17, when the council-owned block in Woodmarket was entered.

On both occasions damage was done within the block, including to door locks.

Police now appealing for help with their enquiries, and are asking anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you have any information that can assist with our enquiries please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 1436 of March 18.”

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or http://crimestoppers-uk.org.