Kelso shop robbery accused now also charged with threats to kill

A suspected armed robber is back behind bars after being accused of threatening to kill a man following his release from jail on bail.

William Quarry was initially remanded in custody after being charged with brandishing a knife at a member of staff in the Co-operative store in Kelso’s Roxburgh Street and stealing whisky and cigarettes there on Monday, January 28.

The 36-year-old was released on bail last week after his second private court appearance in connection with the matter and was fully committed for trial.

However, Quarry of Jedburgh Road, Kelso, has since appeared back at Jedburgh Sheriff Court charged with causing a disturbance in a ward at the Borders General Hospital at Melrose last Friday.

He is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and threatening to kill himself and another person.

Quarry pleaded not guilty to that charge, and a trial date has been fixed for March 28, with an intermediate hearing on March 11.

Bail was refused, and he was remanded in custody until then.