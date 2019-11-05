Kelso shop launches appeal to reunite old photo with its owner

For despite checking with customers every day since they found the photo, on Saturday, October 26, they’ve had no joy in finding its owner.

They’ve shared the photo with us in the hope that someone may recognise the happy couple in the old black and white wedding picture and be able to help them find whoever dropped it.

Staff member Katy Jones said: “I have tried reaching out to people in store without success and was hoping if it appeared in the paper then it might be more likely to be seen by whoever dropped it.

“It’s a shame for someone to lose this photo.

“We think it was dropped in store on Saturday, October 26.”