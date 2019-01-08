Kelso secretary given 16-month ban for driving while nearly five times limit

A secretary involved in a car crash while almost five times the legal alcohol limit for driving has been banned from the road for 16 months and fined £500.

Alison McGlasson, 50, pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 100 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, on various roads in Kelso including the A698 Hawick-Tweedmouth route on December 23.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard that the accused made a telephone call to her estranged husband sounding distressed and emotional and suggesting she had damaged the car.

He visited her home and thought he could smell gas from the house and alerted police doing a nearby roadside check.

It transpired that the smell was from various liquids coming out of the badly-damaged car.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “The accused admitted she had crashed the car and there was an exceptionally high reading.”

Defence lawyer Greg McDonnel said his client had been out for a meal but was feeling low when she got home and started to drink vodka.

She did not want to be in the house on her own and decided to drive to Kirk Yetholm.

He explained: “She realised she was in no fit state to drive the car and returned home and contacted her estranged husband.”

Mr McDonnel pointed out that the mother of two had held a licence for 33 years and asked the sheriff to take into account her previous unblemished record and that she had co-operated with the police.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre said: “It is a very high reading.”

He told McGlasson, of Shedden Park Road, Kelso, he would have banned her for two years but reduced her disqualification period to 16 months due to her guilty plea, offering a further 25% cut if she takes part in a rehabilitation scheme.

Not-guilty pleas to failing to stop after an accident at the electricity substation in Rosebank, Kelso, and not reporting it to the police within 24 hours were accepted by the crown.