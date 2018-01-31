Kelso residents unhappy about new bollards

Kelso residents claim that bollards installed to stop them from parking outside their homes are not only causing them inconvenience but could also put their lives at risk.

Four households at the Linn, have blasted Scottish Borders Housing Association’s decision to block off the entrance to their homes at the far end of the cul-de-sac last week.

The fixed bollards prevent cars driving up the pathway there, but the eight residents affected say they also block access to emergency vehicles, as well as disabled visitors and delivery lorries.

In a joint letter to the association, eight residents say: “You have accomplished your goal of railroading access to our properties, but we wonder if you have stopped to think about the terrible problems and hazards you have caused and how there are no solutions to them.”

The grass verge and pathway in question at the former council estate used to lead up to the old railway but it was blocked off when the ring road was built.

Resident Gill Usher added: “At the time, all the residents from 68-71 the Linn offered to pay to have the grass verge tarred over or similar, thus enabling it to be used for parking by effectively doubling the width of the pathway.

“This kind offer was refused.”

However, the Selkirk-based association has defended the move, adding that the residents were aware of the lack of direct vehicle access when they bought their homes.

A spokesperson said: “We meet with our tenants on local estate inspections to listen to their views and work together to improve the area.

“Bollards were erected on our land to prevent owner-occupiers from using a footpath for vehicle access to prevent churning up the grass and presenting a risk to pedestrians.

“Owners were informed of the reasons for this in writing.”