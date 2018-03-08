Kelso pedestrian hit by pole in lorry’s trailer

A pedestrian walking along a pavement in Kelso town centre was struck by a pole sticking out from a trailer being pulled by a lorry, a court heard.

The man was struck on the arm by the piece of metal, causing a cut below his elbow requiring treatment at Kelso Cottage Hospital.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard that a van driver following the trailer flashed lights and sounded his horn in an attempt to attract the attention of the lorry driver in Bridge Street on the morning of August 21.

Self-employed heavy goods vehicle driver Stephen Swift, of West Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving a lorry with an unsecure load.

The 55-year-old was fined £150 and had three penalty points placed on his driving licence.