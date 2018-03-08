Kelso offender given second chance to comply with community payback order

A man has been given one last chance to complete a community payback order or risk facing custody.

Andrew Moriarty, 26, of Hendersyde Park, Kelso, has only completed 22 hours of a 100-hour unpaid work order.

After attending a funeral in Ireland, he had returned to drinking and lost his job and missed appointments for unpaid work, Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard.

The order was revoked and Moriarty was given a fresh order of 100 hours to be carried out over nine months.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told him that second chance is an alternative to imprisonment.

Moriarty was originally convicted at Jedburgh Sheriff Court of spitting in a police constable’s face in Horsemarket, Kelso, on April 2 last year and struggling violently with officers.