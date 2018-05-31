Kelso ninja Ali makes it into last eight

From Potato''Ninja Warrior UK: SR4: Final: Ep7 on ITV''Pictured: Ali Hay.''This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com''For further information please contact:'iwona.karbowska@itv.com / 0207 157 3043
From Potato''Ninja Warrior UK: SR4: Final: Ep7 on ITV''Pictured: Ali Hay.''This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com''For further information please contact:'iwona.karbowska@itv.com / 0207 157 3043

Kelso’s Ali Hay kept himself in with a shout in Saturday’s first final of ITV’s Ninja Warrior UK programme.

The 29-year-old managed to complete a difficult course, almost without breaking a sweat while many of his fellow finalists crashed and burned out of the competition.

Ali stormed into the final the week previous, finishing 35 seconds ahead of anyone else. However, that meant he had to wait until the end of the show to display what he has to offer.

Before his run, Ali said: “Being on top of the table, I’m not too sure how I feel about that. I’m not going out to get a fast time – I’m just going out there to get it done.

“I’m not here to beat anybody else – I’m just here to beat the course, and that’s how I like to keep it.

While he tore through each obstacle presenter, Ben Sheppard said: “He’s slipping under the radar, I think, Ali Hay.”

Co-presenter Chris Kamara added: “They are all underestimating him. Nobody’s given him a squeak of a chance. He is the Leicester City of our Ninja Warrior course, the underdog doing the business.”

Ali scaled an 8m chimney stack to complete the course with two minutes and 10 seconds left to spare of the five-minute window allowed.

From the thousands of people who tried the course, only eight remain, and they will take on the final course, including the unconquered 22m rope climb termed Mount Midoriyama, next Saturday, June 9, at 6.30pm.