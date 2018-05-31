Kelso ninja Ali makes it into last eight

Kelso’s Ali Hay kept himself in with a shout in Saturday’s first final of ITV’s Ninja Warrior UK programme.

The 29-year-old managed to complete a difficult course, almost without breaking a sweat while many of his fellow finalists crashed and burned out of the competition.

Ali stormed into the final the week previous, finishing 35 seconds ahead of anyone else. However, that meant he had to wait until the end of the show to display what he has to offer.

Before his run, Ali said: “Being on top of the table, I’m not too sure how I feel about that. I’m not going out to get a fast time – I’m just going out there to get it done.

“I’m not here to beat anybody else – I’m just here to beat the course, and that’s how I like to keep it.

While he tore through each obstacle presenter, Ben Sheppard said: “He’s slipping under the radar, I think, Ali Hay.”

Co-presenter Chris Kamara added: “They are all underestimating him. Nobody’s given him a squeak of a chance. He is the Leicester City of our Ninja Warrior course, the underdog doing the business.”

Ali scaled an 8m chimney stack to complete the course with two minutes and 10 seconds left to spare of the five-minute window allowed.

From the thousands of people who tried the course, only eight remain, and they will take on the final course, including the unconquered 22m rope climb termed Mount Midoriyama, next Saturday, June 9, at 6.30pm.