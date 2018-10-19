Kelso man told to behave himself after admitting sending abusive Facebook messages to ex-partner

A man has been ordered to behave himself for the next four months after admitting telling a former partner ‘you need to watch out’ and persistently sending her threatening messages.

Christopher Tierney, 32, of Inchmyre, Kelso, admitted breaching bail conditions and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by sending the woman, of Maxwell Park in Kelso, private messages via Facebook in August.

Of the eight messages sent, two were deemed to be abusive.

One read: “Go pub with him. Don’t care, slag. Shows you never will change.”

Another said: “You need to watch out. I hate grasses. Watch your back. No one likes you anyway.”

Tierney’s defence laywer, Mat Patrick, told Jedburgh Sheriff Court the relationship was more than a friendship and that his client had become upset after feeling he’d been unfairly treated by the woman in question.

“He responded in frustration and said some fairly unkind things. I don’t think he appreciated the seriousness of the situation,” said Mr Patrick.

Sheriff Kevin Drummond urged Tierney to cut all ties with his former partner.

“There may be a significant temptation to respond if she contacts you,” he said. “You must not do that or you will find yourself back in here. It’s over. Let it be.”

Sentencing was deferred until February 18.