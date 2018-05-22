Kelso man jailed for assault and demanding money

A man has been jailed for 12 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court for assaulting an ex-partner and demanding money from friends to pay for drugs while brandishing a hammer.

Barry Kirsopp, 26, pleaded guilty to committing three offences in Kelso on January 29.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, assaulting his former partner by punching her to the head and breaking a car window with a hammer.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said Kirsopp had just quit a methadone programme and he was looking for money from friends to fund his drug habit prior to committing the three offences.

Sheriff Peter Paterson described Kirsopp’s assault of his former partner as cowardly.

Kirsopp, of Roxburgh Street in Kelso, had his jail sentence backdated to January 31, that being when he was first remanded in custody.