Kelso man fined £175 for drunken threat to stranger

A man has been fined and ordered to pay compensation after admitting behaving in a threatening or abusive manner while drunk.

Wayne Galbraith, 39, of Queens Croft, Kelso, pleaded guilty to challenging the 59-year-old man and pushing him against a wall, then behaving aggressively towards others in the town’s Horsemarket on September 14.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told that the incident happened at 6.15pm while the victim was tending to his garden.

Depute fiscal Tessa Bradley described it as an “unpleasant incident” but also a confusing one because the victim was unknown to Galbraith.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said: “It is an unusual case. He simply cannot handle his alcohol. He has not consumed alcohol to excess since this incident.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson fined Galbraith £175 and ordered him to pay £100 compensation to his victim.

He also warned him that if he cannot control his drinking and ends up back in court, he might not get off so lightly.