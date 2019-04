A 30-year-old man has been admonished after admitting assaulting his sister and his mother during a bust-up at a house in Queens Drive in Hawick on June 15 last year.

Craig Wallace, 30, of Rennie Court in Kelso, also pleaded guilty to a third charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He was admonished at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for those offences after being of good behaviour during a period of deferred sentence.