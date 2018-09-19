Kelso man admits having scores of child porn films and photos

A man has admitted possession of scores of indecent photos and films of children.

James Thomson, 56, pleaded guilty to committing that offence at his home in the Linn, Kelso, between September 2015 and November 30 last year.

Some of the images and films uploaded onto his computer were in the most serious category A, showing girls aged from infancy to 12 engaged in penetrative sexual activity with adults or other youngsters.

Sentence was deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until October 29 for the production of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment.