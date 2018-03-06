Kelso man, 55, denies historic sex offences against young girls

A 55-year-old man has been accused of historic sex crimes against two young girls.

Raymond Hay, of Roxburgh Street, Kelso, will face two charges at a jury trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court next month.

He denies lewd, indecent and libidinous practices on one occasion towards a girl when aged between seven and 11 in the 1980s at a house in Greenlaw.

Hay faces a second charge of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards a second girl on various occasions when she was aged between four and nine, including touching her genitals.

His trial has been fixed for April 23, with a further intermediate hearing scheduled for March 23.