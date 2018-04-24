Kelso Laddie role is a dream come true for Sean

It will be 18 years this summer since Sean Hook first followed Kelso Civic Week on horseback at just six years old.

But come July the 24-year-old will lead that week as the 2018 Kelso Laddie having been unveiled in front of waiting crowds and given a rousing reception in the town square on Friday night.

Kelso Laddie 2018 Sean Hook with parents Lynne and Keith Hook and sister Abbie.

And for the keen horse rider his appointment is a dream come true.

“I have always hoped to be Kelso Laddie,” he said. “I think deep down it’s one of the dreams that you have. But I never thought it would actually happen.

“The reception when I walked out on Friday is a feeling I will never forget.

“We were lucky with the weather, so fingers crossed it stays like that for the rest of the summer.”

He added: “I was youngest rider back in 2000, so I have been able to ride for a while. Rode Kelso to Yetholm at six-and-a-half years old.

“I have followed on and off since, took a bit of a back seat when the rugby took over.”

The former Broomlands Primary and Kelso High School pupil, who works with Coldstream-based electricians W P Purvis, is also a keen runner and played for Kelso Quins under 18s until injury put an end to his rugby days.

He will be supported this summer by his parents childminder and postie Keith, his younger sister Abbie and his lass, girlfriend of five years Leanne Woodruff.

Leanne, who works in accounts at Kelso’s Country Corner, is also a keen horserider and is looking forward to following on horseback beside Abbie this summer. The couple, who live at the Old Hospital, have two horses of their own.

Sean added: “Leanne is originally from Northampton but has been up here for a good few years now and understands what all happens. I’ve been making sure she comes to things over the past few years though so she is picking it all up.”

Sean was first approached and asked to take on the role back in February,

“It has been hard to keep it quiet”, he admitted. “That night I got a phone call from Ian who told me he was coming up to see me and that I should get my mum and dad up.

“So that’s how it all started and they knew straight away. My sister was sitting at home worried that something bad had happened, so we had to tell her too.”

He may be the first in his family to be named Kelso Laddie but Sean comes from a family steeped in Borders common riding tradition, with his great uncle Jock Murdoch serving as Jedburgh’s herald between 1971 and 1973 and his father following his native Hawick Common Riding on horseback over many years.

“That’s what I’m looking forward to the most,” Sean added. “Following the other towns’ festivals and seeing what they all do aswell will be very special.

“But carrying the flag in Kelso and being entrusted with that honour will obviously be a highlight.”

Sean’s lady bussers, also introduced on Friday, are Ruby Ward and Katelyn Guthrie from Broomlands Primary School and Abigail Hinnigan and Hayley Galbraith from Edenside Primary School.

He will be aided in his duties by his right and left-hand men Craig Logan and Ian Whellans.

This year’s 25th and 50th anniversary celebrants are 1993 laddie Michael Ballantyne and Jim Hoggarth, the 1968 laddie.