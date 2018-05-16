Kelso in Bloom appeals for more volunteers

A call has been issued for green-fingered volunteers to help maintain the flower displays in Kelso.

The town has a number of beautiful beds thanks to hard-working community group, Kelso in Bloom.

But last week’s meeting of the community council heard that it was a lot of work for the five-strong team.

An appeal for help in Kelso Life yielded some monetary donations, and £1000 worth of bedding plant sponsorship has also been secured. Now the group is hoping some more volunteers will come forward to help with the planting, watering and weeding.

Kelso in Bloom chair Betty Hodges said: “We have had some very generous donations, but we have had no volunteers. We’re down to five now, and we really need some help.”

Town Provost Dean Weatherston added: “It doesn’t have to be anything onerous, but it’s the same five people doing it every week. Two of them work for the council’s parks department, so they are doing it all day, then coming home and doing it at night as well.”

Anyone with a little time to spare can contact the group through the community council, at shirley.redgrave@gmail.com.