Kelso homes targeted by burglars

Residents in Kelso are being urged to be vigilant after several homes in the town were targeted by burglars at the weekend.

Houses in Winchester Row and Roxburgh Street were broken into overnight on Saturday, April 13, and properties in Jedburgh Road were targeted in the early hours of Monday, April 15.

Winchester Row, Kelso.

Burglars are believed to have entered properties through windows.

One householder whose home was broken into on Saturday said: “Most, if not all, the houses had sash-and-case windows, all with screw driver holes in and the window forced up and latch broken.

“Some of the windows were in plain sight, albeit in the middle of the night, and there was no regard for anyone being in the house.”

Inspector Jacqi McGuigan, Police Scotland’s deputy area commander for the Borders, said: “We’re aware of a number of break-ins and attempted break-ins to homes in Kelso over the weekend, which are currently being treated as linked.

“Although nothing of significant or sentimental value seems to have been stolen, we know that having your home broken into can be extremely distressing, and I want to reassure the local community that robust inquiries are currently under way.

“The public are urged to remain vigilant and take all possible precautions to safeguard their homes and property. Always ensure that doors and windows are locked on an evening and consider investing in simple security measures, such as motion lighting.

“Report any suspicious behaviour to Police Scotland on 101, providing the descriptions of any persons or vehicles involved, and always dial 999 if you see a crime in progress.”

Information about the burglaries can be reported to police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.