Kelso hits the small screen as M&S Christmas advert goes live

Kelso’s eagerly-anticipated appearance in this year’s Marks and Spencer Christmas advert hit the small screen today.

A section of the store’s 2018 christmas advert was filmed in the town last month after the square was transformed into a winter wonderland for the evening.

Marks and Spencer filming its 2018 Christmas ad in Kelso.

Hundreds of curious onlookers flocked to watch filming for the ad as darkness fell but the retail giant managed to keep the commercial’s concept under wraps, until today.

Entitled “What’s your M&S Christmas favourite?” the advert features a host of celebrities wearing M&S winter woolies describing their favourite Christmas food available from the store.

But the opening scene, just six seconds in, pauses briefly on a winter-wonderland style Kelso square first.

See it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KgfPAVx8glo&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3SGjUoak-OyUbxdTNyHnm-v_KtT9mfLyiqhJzxOQTQ7gBJjOhVj745P1g

An M&S spokesperson’s caption adds: “This year, we’ve travelled the length and the breadth of the country to ask the nation what their M&S Christmas Favourite is.

In recent years, supermarkets and department stores have gone head to head in a bid to create the best yuletide advert, with the Marks and Spencer’s showing being one of those most eagerly anticipated by TV viewers.

This year’s is based on the ad’s stars receiving Christmas surprises. A section featuring one-time Doctor Who actress Jill Winternitz was filmed in London in September , with TV presenter Holly Willoughby and actress Helen Mirren also featuring.

Read the original story here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/kelso-traders-hope-m-s-christmas-advert-will-be-gift-that-keeps-on-giving-1-4809456