Kelso, Hawick, Galashiels and Peebles cafes on national awards shortlist

Nine Borders cafes are in the running for the first awards of their kind.

Cafe U and Caroline’s Coffee Shop, both in Kelso, and the Almond Tree in Hawick are among dozens of businesses vying for honours at the inaugural Scottish Cafe Awards, organised by Creative Oceanic.

They are among 10 contenders shortlisted for the title of southern Scotland’s cafe of the year.

T 4 2 and Bank Street Cafe and Waffle House, both in Galashiels, and Nashy’s Coffee House in Peebles are also up for awards, being shortlisted in a regional class for those cafes most valued by their customers.

Off the Square and Terrace Cafe in Kelso are contenders to be judged as offering the warmest welcome in the south of the country, and Ramblers’ Coffee Shop in Peebles is hoping to be named as the best themed cafe in the region.

The winners will be announced at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow next Monday, June 11.

Creative Oceanic chief executive Irfan Younis said: “The awards aim to celebrate the most dedicated and successful professionals in the cafe industry across Scotland.”