Kelso drink-driver given 16-month ban and £350 fine

A vehicle hire company manager was almost five times the legal alcohol limit for driving when stopped by police in Kelso town centre, Jedburgh Sheriff Court has been told.

Greg Robson, 38, was at his home in the Linn, Kelso, after a drinking session at Jedburgh Rugby Club on May 5, and decided to get behind the wheel of his car after he was unable to get a taxi home for his wife.

He then drove into Kelso town centre without any lights on, bringing him to the attention of police there.

He pleaded guilty to driving in Woodmarket with a breath-alcohol count of 100 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

Robson was banned from driving for 16 months and fined £350.