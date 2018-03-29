Kelso drink-driver banned from road for three years

A man has been banned from driving for three years at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after being convicted of getting behind the wheel while almost five times the legal alcohol limit.

Austin Dodsworth was found guilty after a trial of driving on the B6436 road near Spylaw Farm, Kelso, on December 18 with a breath-alcohol count of 104 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

The 29-year-old, of Inchmyre, Kelso, claimed he had consumed between eight and 11 cans of lager, as well as taking swigs of gin from a bottle at his brother’s house, after crashing his car into a field.

However, he changed his story during the trial and said it was only six cans of lager after the crown pointed out the reading would have been much higher had his account been true.

Sheriff John Cook disbelieved the poultry farmer’s version of events and found him guilty of the charge.

Dodsworth had a previous conviction for drink-driving, the court heard.

As well as being banned from the road for three years, he was fined £500.