Kelso dancers inspired by television star’s visit

Young dancers from the Borders met a dancing idol last week, fresh from her appearance on Saturday night television.

Members of Kelso-based Elite Studio Centre were given tuition from Rhiannon Moore, a young Edinburgh dancer who appearanced on BBC talent show The Greatest Dancer, last month.

Rhiannon Moore with dancers at Kelso's Elite Studio Centre lecture at the rugby club.

The 20-year-old from Burnisland, Fife, joined hundreds of danceres of all ages and styles to compete to win £50,000 and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

And while the five-time world diso freestyle champion failed to make it past the public vote stage of the competition, she proved a winner with the Border dancers and their studio directors Amanda McNally and Zelie Jennings.

“The Kelso dancers had an amazing time at the dance event,” Amanda said. “They are now forever inspired in dance and they worked so hard at the weekend to fully take on everything they were taught in the workshop, using the visual of Rhiannon’s ability and passion to enhance their understanding.”

The visit came about thanks to Rhiannon’s studies at the Performaing Arts Studio Centre, based at Edinburgh College, where both Amanda and Zelie have taught her for the past two years.

“She is a kind, enthusiastic, modest and talented person who is a joy to teach,” Amanda added. “She has a close relationship with Elite Studio Centre and attends dance intensives with us.”

The Kelso dance school teaches around 50 young dancers with members ranging from two to 16 years old.