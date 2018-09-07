Kelso dad given unpaid work order after admitting drug possession

A man has been ordered to carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after he admitted three drug possession charges.

Neil Ford, 30, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to committing those offences at a house in Abbotseat, Kelso, on June 23.

Cannabis worth £375, £305 worth of cannabis resin and diazepam valued at £140 were recovered following a police raid on the property.

The court heard that the father of two, of Inchmyre, Kelso, was described as having a “significant habit” and spent most of his money buying drugs online.