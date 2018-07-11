Kelso crash victim is named by police

The 95-year-old woman killed in a car crash near Kelso last week has been named by police.

Jessie Cunningham, from Kelso, was killed in the three-vehicle crash on the A6089 Kelso-to-Gordon road last Monday. July 2.

View looking South on the A6089.

She was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta whichw as involved in a collision with a Seat Ibiza, which also hit a Vauxhall Corsa, at 8.55pm.

She was taken to the Borders General Hospital for treatment, but medics there were unable to save her.

Police Scotland says inquiries are still ongoing into the crash.

Sergeant Neil Inglis, of the road policing unit in Galashiels, added: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with Jessie Cunningham’s family and friends, and we are continuing with our investigation to establish exactly what happened during this collision.”

Anyone with information is can contact the road policing unit in Galashiels via 101, quoting incident number 4,423 of July 2.