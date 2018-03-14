Kelso Community Council says town’s famous cobbles should be protected

Kelso Community Council has pledged to do all it can to preserve the town’s famous cobbles.

It comes after Scottish Borders Council began work to replace a section of stone setts on Roxburgh Street with asphalt, despite local objections.

Town provost Dean Weatherston said: “We met with David Richardson from Scottish Borders Council. Councillor Euan Robson was there, as was Christine Henderson from the Amenity Society and Hazel Woodsell from the Heritage Society.

“The officers explained what their intentions were, and the area where the cobbles are being replaced is actually smaller than we thought it was going to be.”

He added: “The work has started now. That’s part of the cobbles gone to add to those removed from Bridge Street back in the 70s or 80s. But we are going to look into ways of protecting what cobbles are left.”

Members of the community council heard that patches of tar from the Royal British Legion in Roxburgh Street, down to Union Street, were due to be replaced with relaid cobbles next spring.

It was decided that the secretary would formally contact Scottish Borders Council and arrange a discussion to see what more could be done to protect the remaining stones.

Community Councillor Harry Tomczyk said: “It would be good to try and preserve the setts we have now. They’re an important part of the visual heritage of kelso.”