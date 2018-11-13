Kelso Co-op robbed at knifepoint: Appeal for witnesses after man makes off with three-figure sum

Police are appealing for witnesses after a supermarket in High Croft, Kelso, was robbed at knifepoint last night.

A man wearing a stocking over his face approached staff at the High Croft Co-op at 10.25pm, threatened them with a knife and demanded money.

He took a three-figure sum of cash from a till before leaving on foot.

The man is described as around 5 foot 9 inches tall and of slim build. He was wearing a jacket with large grey and black checks running horizontally and vertically rather than in a diamond pattern, with the hood up, a white t-shirt, dark skinny jeans and blue and white trainers. He had his face covered with a stocking.

DC Andy Loughlin of Galashiels CID said: “This was a frightening incident for the two staff who had a knife presented at them, I commend their bravery in dealing with this situation so calmly.

“The man was wearing distinctive clothing and I would ask anyone who may have seen him in the area before or after the robbery to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 4211 of Monday, November 12 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.