Kelso churches broken into

Witnesses are being sought following a spate of break-ins in Kelso last week.

On the night from Wednesday to Thursday (May 9-10), Kelso North Parish Church, Kelso Old Parish Church and a café at The Knowes were all broken into, with cash stolen from two of the premises.

Kelso North Parish Church.

Then, at around 11.35pm on Thursday evening, a 35-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were arrested following an attempted housebreaking at a chemist in the Horsemarket.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Halls said: “While we are not linking these four incidents, it is concerning for Kelso to experience these crimes and my team are carrying out inquiries into them all.

“I’m keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of any of the affected premises at the relevant times and may have seen or heard anything which may assist our separate investigations.”

Contact Galashiels CID on 101 quoting reference 504 (North Parish Church), 985 (Old Parish Church), 1082 (café) or 4491 (chemist) of Thursday, May 10, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.