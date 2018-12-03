Kelso Christmas lights switch-on: In pictures

Christmas has come to Kelso for a second time this year, with hundreds flocking to the town square on Saturday for the annual lights switch on.

Two months after the town was transformed into a winter wonderland by a film crew shooting for Marks and Spencer, the Christmas trees and fairy lights are out once more, and this time they’re here to stay – for a few weeks at least.

Some 120 dancers from Lynella School of Highland Dance, McNally Dance Academy and Michelle Douglas School of Dance entertained the crowds, with Sam Johnston on keyboards and vocals.

There was something for everyone with a farmers market, Christmas stalls, fair ground rides and Santa’s grotto. Mince pies and winter soup helped to keep the chill away, while members of Kelso Amateur Operatic Society helped set the tone.

Stuart MacKenzie, chairman of Kelso Committee Events, said: “We had about 850 there, which was great as it was a bit cold and wet throughout the day.

“The dancers were fantastic and we had KAOS singing by the tree. We could hear everyone having a bit of a sing along with them.

“This is our first year of running the event. We had the usual support from the likes of the British Legion, we had a few extra stalls on and we had a Christmas Bake Off, with cook books and sweets for the winners.”

Bake off winners were Harry Flemming, Katie Scott, Sonya, Skye and Paige Nairn, and Zara Curie.