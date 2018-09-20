Kelso child sex offender jailed for 15 months

A paedophile responsible for sex offences against two young girls in the Borders in the 1980s has been brought to justice three decades later and put behind bars.

Raymond Hay has been jailed for 15 months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for historic sex crimes against the girls.

The 55-year-old, of Roxburgh Street in Kelso, had denied engaging in lewd, indecent and libidinous practices on one occasion at a house in Greenlaw with a girl aged between seven and 11.

He was also accused of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices with a second girl on various occasions when she was aged between four and nine.

Following a three-day trial, Hay was found guilty by a jury, however.

He was jailed for 10 months on one charge and another five months for the other.

Sheriff Peter Paterson also put Hay’s name on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.