Kelso child porn offender given two-year supervision order

A 56-year-old man has been given a two-year supervision order at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for possession of scores of indecent photographs and films of children.

James Thomson pleaded guilty to committing that offence at a house at the Linn in Kelso between September 2015 and November 30 last year.

Some of the images and films uploaded onto his computer were in the most serious category A, showing girls aged from infancy to 12 years old engaged in penetrative sexual activity with adults or other children.

The court heard that Thomson, now living in Eyemouth, has been ostracised by his family as a result of the offence.

He was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for the next two years.

Thomson was told that one of the conditions of his community payback order is that he must make any internet device he uses available for inspection by police or social workers if requested.