Kelso charity shop celebrating after raising £250,000 for hospital unit in four years

Pam Newington, Sue Goodwin, Monica Kaczynska, Eilean Hogarth, Jim Mackie, Anne Mackie and Eileen Foster at the Charity for Care shop in Kelso celebrating its fourth anniversary.
Celebrations at the double are in order at Kelso’s Charity for Care shop as it has marked the fourth anniversary of its opening by passing the £250,000 mark in its fundraising efforts for the Margaret Kerr Unit at Melrose’s Borders General Hospital.

Store founder Eilean Hogarth said: “When we first thought about the charity shop, we had absolutely no idea how successful it would become, and to have raised £250,000 for palliative care is simply amazing.”

“Without the generous donations of items from the public and the support of our volunteers, none of this would be possible, and I would just like to say thank you to everyone who supports us.”

Brian Renwick, fundraising officer for the NHS Borders charity the Difference, added: “The contribution that Charity for Care has made to our palliative care service is extraordinary and has benefited literally thousands of patients and their families.”