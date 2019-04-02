Kelso cemetery assaults accused back in court

A 27-year-old has made a second private court appearance after being accused of assaulting two men to their severe injury in a Kelso cemetery.

Barry Kirsopp is charged with attacking two men, both aged 31, at Rosebank Cemetery in Shedden Park Road on Friday, March 22.

He also faces a charge of breaking into a house in Abbotseat in Kelso the following day and placing its elderly owners in a state of fear and alarm.

Kirsopp, of Kelso, faces a total of 12 charges – two counts of assault to severe injury, assault, theft by housebreaking, attempted theft of a vehicle, three charges of threatening or abusive behaviour, two breaches of bail, possession of a bladed article and obstructing police.

He made no plea at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and was fully committed for trial.

The case was continued for further examination, and sheriff Peter Paterson remanded Kirsopp in custody in the meantime.