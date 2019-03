A man has been ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work at after admitting theft by housebreaking in Kelso’s Eschie Court.

Rhys McGregor, 25, of Eschie Court, pleaded guilty on indictment to breaking into a flat and stealing jewellery, clothing and cosmetics.

Sentence was deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on co-accused Brian O’Boyle, 27, of Rosewood Gardens, Kelso, until March 18 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction-of-liberty order assessment.