Kelso bonfire looks like it’s here to stay
It might only be in its second year, but the now-annual Guy Fawkes’ night celebrations in Kelso pulled in three times the number of spectators it did last year on Tuesday.
More than 3.500 people flocked to the Borders Events Centre at Springwood Park to see Guy Fawkes atop the blazing bonfire and to enjoy a dazzling display of fireworks.
And once the fireworks fizzled out, there was a host of children’s entertainment on offer.
Organisers were delighted with the response as Kelso residents and visitors to the town alike flocked to the free event.
Photos online here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/pictures-fun-and-fireworks-kelsos-springwood-park-848354
Events co-ordinator at the Borders Events Centre, Charlotte Newton, said the Border Union Agricultural Society was delighted by the turnout.
“It was a great success, with an estimated 3,500 people in attendance,” she said.
“Revellers enjoyed an impressive bonfire, fantastic fireworks and entertainment by Slater’s funfair, as well as Mackays Fish and Chips, Juicy Meat Company and A Cherry on Top Crepes.”
The free event once again raised enough money through donations on the night to secure its return next year.
The society’s executive director, Mags Clark, added: “We are delighted with how well the event went and we are pleased to confirm that, as with last year, donations given by attendees on the night will fund next year’s fireworks.”