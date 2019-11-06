Kelso bonfire looks like it’s here to stay

Families enjoy the fireworks display at the Borders Events Centre in Kelso.

More than 3.500 people flocked to the Borders Events Centre at Springwood Park to see Guy Fawkes atop the blazing bonfire and to enjoy a dazzling display of fireworks.

And once the fireworks fizzled out, there was a host of children’s entertainment on offer.

Organisers were delighted with the response as Kelso residents and visitors to the town alike flocked to the free event.

Photos online here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/pictures-fun-and-fireworks-kelsos-springwood-park-848354

Events co-ordinator at the Borders Events Centre, Charlotte Newton, said the Border Union Agricultural Society was delighted by the turnout.

“It was a great success, with an estimated 3,500 people in attendance,” she said.

“Revellers enjoyed an impressive bonfire, fantastic fireworks and entertainment by Slater’s funfair, as well as Mackays Fish and Chips, Juicy Meat Company and A Cherry on Top Crepes.”

The free event once again raised enough money through donations on the night to secure its return next year.