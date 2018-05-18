Kelso 55-year-old facing trial on child sex charges

A man has been accused of historical sex crimes against two young girls.

Raymond Hay, 55, of Roxburgh Street, Kelso, will face two charges at a jury trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court next month.

He denies engaging in lewd, indecent and libidinous practices with a girl aged between seven and 11 at a house in Greenlaw on one occasion in the 1980s.

Hay faces a second charge of lewd, indecent and libidonous practices with a second girl on various occasions while she was aged between four and nine.

A trial has been set for June 11.