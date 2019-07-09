Jury clears Borders youth club leader of sexual offence charges

A Peebles man accused of committing sexual offences against 12 young girls has been cleared of all allegations against him.

Peregrine Burgess, 54, was accused of targeting the girls and four women between 2006 and 2017.

However, following a three-week trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, he was cleared of all charges last Friday, July 5.

Burgess, who ran the Pie and Chips youth club at Leckie Memorial Church in Peebles and acted as a supervisor for the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, had pled not guilty to 18 charges, alleged to have taken place over the 11-year period.

The offences were said to have been committed during trips to beaches in East Lothian by youth club members and on hikes in the Borders for the Duke of Edinburgh Scheme.

A jury of 11 men and four women found him not guilty, by a majority, of 17 of the charges, and not proven of one.

During the course of the proceedings he was acquitted of ten other charges.

Mr Burgess, a dietician for NHS Borders, was suspended from his position there after the allegations surfaced during an appearance at Selkirk Sheriff Court last July.

He was given the interim 18-month suspension at a disciplinary hearing in Edinburgh last August

A review of that suspension order will be held now that the criminal investigations into Burgess’s alleged behaviour are dealt with.