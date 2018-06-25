Jim from Down Under steps up to finish Lauder church fundraiser

Jim Spence, formerly of Oxton, but now living in Sydney, Australia, and life-long friend Jim Archibald, of Lauder, finish the second ‘Walk with St Cuthbert’.

The event was organised by Channelkirk and Lauder Church. Set up last year to highlight the important part Lauderdale and, especially Channelkirk Church, played in the early life of St Cuthbert, more than 130 participants had registered for the walk, and almost 90 completed the 17 miles from Channelkirk to Melrose.

Some were walking to raise money for good causes, some were walking as a personal challenge and others just to enjoy a day out in the countryside.

Walk convener Grace Sutherland said: “Unlike last year, the weather was ideal for walking and a happy atmosphere reigned throughout, but despite this the tea and traybakes waiting at the finish in Melrose were a very welcome sight to all who finished.

“Thanks must go to SSE Toddleburn wind farm Trust and Oxton Community Council for their support, but also to the many volunteers who helped to make the day such a success.”