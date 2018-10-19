Jethart punches above its weight at Borders business awards

One of the smallest towns in the Borders is celebrating after receiving more than its fair share of recognition at a regional awards ceremony.

Dozens of Borders firms and individuals picked up accolades at the Scotland’s Business Awards Borders ceremony held at Peebles Hydro.

And amongst the 30-odd prize-winners were three delighted firms helping put Jedburgh very firmly on the business map.

Allan Learmonth’s High Street shop was named the region’s best butcher, the Capon Tree, at the foot of high street, was named best restaurant and completing the trio, right in the middle of the two, was Stems Florists, named best Jedburgh business.

Sarah Cross, a florist of 31 years and owner of Stems for the last seven of those, said that after missing out on the best florist award, the best Jedburgh business accolade came as a “great surprise” for her and her seven staff.

“I think these awards are fantastic for Jedburgh as I think we get overlooked as an excellent place to shop and eat,” she said. “I have always believed in giving excellent customer service and a really personal service.

“Shopping has changed so much, and I feel now the shops that survive are the ones that offer an enjoyable experience and are a pleasure to visit.

“The internet will always have its place, but I think shoppers are more and more wanting to see a face when they shop and to feel valued.”

Allan, last month was named as south east Scotland’s sliced sausage champion for the second year running, has run his High Street butchers for just over 13 years and employs six staff.

He added: “For a wee town like Jedburgh to have picked up these awards is great.

“We have a great high street and some excellent traders, so this recognition is really good for the town.

“It’s really important that the town sells itself.”

Ashley Wilkie, co-owner of the Capon Tree Town House with husband Alasdair for the past three-and-a-half years, added: “This is our second year winning this award.

“It’s a great achievement for all of our team. We all work really hard, and to get the recognition second time around is a great achievement.”

The regional winners will now go on to a national final in Glasgow in the spring.

Other Borders winners include best hair salon Bel Amis, Galashiels, best professional service provider Tara Grey Photography, of Kelso; best tattoo artist King Cobra, of Hawick; best specialised retailer Border Candles and Aromatics, of Coldingham; best bridal boutique Reflections, of Kelso; Alice Mackay, of Galashiels, for best beauty treatments; Dorota’s Wonder Cakes, of Hawick, for best baked goods; best cafe the Cream Chimneys in Kelso; best craft business Buttonmoon, of Newstead; best nail salon Nails by G, of Kelso; best pet care business Sandy Paws, of Auchencrow; best beauty salon Fi-Essence, of Melrose; consumers’ award winner Tweed Podiatry, of Kelso; best eatery the Fleece Bar and Kitchen in Selkirk; best fitness business RDAS CrossFit, of Tweedbank; best Melrose business the Crafters; best Kelso business Rutherfords micropub; best Selkirk business Floral Expressions; and best Hawick business Hunters Hair.